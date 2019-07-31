Ex-convict caught again, this time with lover

KEPALA BATAS: A man who was released from prison earlier this year was arrested along with a woman believed to be his girlfriend last Wednesday, when 1,351.2 g of syabu and 660 Yaba pills worth RM212,580 were found at the couple’s home in Permatang Sintok, Penaga, near here.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 38-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested in a 5pm raid following a two-week surveillance by the authorities.

“During the house search, the police found the syabu and pills, and investigations revealed that the couple had obtained the drug supply from a syndicate before repackaging and selling it around the SPU district,“ he told a press conference here.

He said investigations found the couple had begun their drug trafficking activities earlier this year, right after the man was released from prison for drug offences.

“Urine tests found the unemployed couple positive for drugs, and each had four past drug-related records. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking,“ he said.

In a separate case, Noorikane said the police arrested a man who was part of a drug syndicate at the carpark of the Taman Desa Sena flats here last Thursday, and seized 82 g of shabu worth RM12,300.

He said preliminary investigations found the 36-year-old was in the area to peddle drugs.