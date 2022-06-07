Ex-convict nabbed again over vehicle theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A former convict was nabbed last Sunday over suspected involvement vehicle theft six months after serving his prison sentence for the same offence.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the 46-year-old local man was detained at Flat Sri Sabah to assist in investigation into eight vehicle theft cases around Cheras, Pudu, Sri Petaling and Teluk Intan, Perak.

He said checks found that the suspect who was believed to have been active over the last six months had several previous records related to criminal and drug offences.

“The arrest has led to the seizure of eight vehicles, namely four Proton Iswara, two Proton Saga, a Nissan Vanette van and one Proton Wira,” he told a press conference at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

Muhammad Idzham said the suspect has been remanded for four days until June 9 for investigations under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He also advised those who parked their vehicles outside residential areas to install extra locks to prevent vehicle theft.

Information related to such incidents or other criminal cases can be channelled to the police by contacting the Cheras district police headquarters hotline at 03-92845050/5051 or the KL police hotline, 03-2115999, or nearby police stations. — Bernama