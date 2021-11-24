Ex-COO charged with CBT of RM1.28 million

KUANTAN: A former chief operating officer (COO) of a company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 38 counts of committing criminal breach of trust involving RM1.28 million three years ago.

Ng Siew Eng, 62, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which took 40 minutes to be read out before Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali.

Ng, whose residential address is in Shah Alam, Selangor, is alleged to have misappropriated the company’s money for her own use between July 26 and Oct 15, 2018 at a business premises in the Gebeng industrial estate here by issuing 38 cheques.

The cheques, worth between RM4,800 and RM110,036 each, were allegedly issued in the name of credit cards belonging to the accused and three family members, including her husband.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 14 years and whipping and fine, on conviction.

Her lawyer Shah Rizal Abdul Manan urged the court to lower the RM38,000 bail in one surety offered by the prosecution, saying the accused needs to undergo follow-up treatment for heart problems and chronic asthma.

“A police report on the incident was made on Nov 6, 2018 and the accused was called up to have her statement recorded in the same year. Since then, she has never tried to run away, including when told last Friday to attend court.

“The accused is no longer working and I was told she is actively involved in operations to save stray cats and dogs by providing them food and shelter,” he added.

Mohd Kafli granted her bail of RM36,400 in one surety for all the charges, with a condition that she surrender her passport and report to the nearest police station every month until the disposal of her case.

He fixed Jan 6 next year for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Syarifah Nursyuhada Tuan Mamat. — Bernama