Ex-cop allegedly robbing Chinese national was sacked two years ago

KUALA LUMPUR: A former policeman held on Sunday for allegedly robbing a Chinese national in Pandan Perdana was sacked from the police force more than two years ago.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday that the 46-year-old suspect who was attached to Terengganu police was not on duty suspension but had been expelled from the force in July, 2018 over a drug-related case.

It was reported on Monday that the ex-cop was suspended from the force.

The suspect who tried to escape from a group of passers-by who went to the aid of the Chinese national was chased and caught by a security guard of a bar nearby.

A pair of handcuffs were also recovered from the suspect who suffered bruises after attempting to break free from passers-by who tried to subdue him.

The ex-cop and two of his accomplices earlier had approached the foreigner who was having a meal with a friend and identified themselves as the police.

They held the woman’s hands and tried to drag her to a carpark but her screams drew the attention of bystanders.

The victim who works as a saleswoman shouted for help before the security guard and bystanders went to her aid.

While his accomplices managed to flee the scene with RM5,000 belonging to the victim, the ex-cop was nabbed and later handed over to police.

Ampang Jaya police said the hunt for the suspect’s accomplices is ongoing.