Ex-cop remanded seven days over robbery

MALACCA: A former policeman has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation into a robbery case in Taman Bukit Cheng last Saturday.

The remand order until May 9 was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman today.

The 35-year-old suspect, along with a friend, is alleged to have robbed a 25-year-old man while the victim was parking his vehicle inside the porch of his house.

The suspect is said to have put a knife to the victim’s neck while his friend waited near the gate.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for robbery. - Bernama