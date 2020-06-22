Ex-court employee pleads not guilty to CBT of over RM200,000

IPOH: A former civil servant pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to 94 counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM204,070, eight years ago.

K. Kai Kan Chana, 41, who was then an administrative assistant (finance) at the sessions/magistrate’s court here, pleaded not guilty to all 94 charges when they were read to her in front of judge Norashima Khalid.

The charge sheet stated that Kai Kan Chana was entrusted with government assets and receipts which she dishonestly misused or disposed of.

Kai Kan Chana, who was asked to go on early retirement on Nov 1, 2018, is accused of committing the offences for transactions beginning April 5, 2012 until Oct 25, 2012.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which is punishable by a maximum 20 years imprisonment, caning and a fine although she would be spared the rotan if convicted, as women cannot be caned under civil laws.

The prosecution was handled by Perak prosecution director, Azhar Mokhtar, and assisted by deputy public prosecutors Waffy Ismail dan Nazreen Zabarudin, while the accused was represented by Ranjit Singh.

Taking into account health factors, in which the accused has to undergo monthly psychiatric treatment, the prosecution offered RM67,345 as bail amount.

Ranjit then pleaded the court for the amount to be reduced to RM20,000, but Norashima set bail at RM1,000 for each count and ordered for Kai Kan Chana’s passport to be impounded, and fixed July 28 for case remention. - Bernama