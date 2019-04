PETALING JAYA: A 38-year-old businessman, who not only lost his ‘Datuk Seri’ title but was charged with cheating a construction company last week, was arrested again by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

Gnanaraja Gnanasundram was held at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters at about 11.40am after being summoned by investigators.

The MACC said he will face several more charges for offences under laws of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court early on Monday, following an order from the Attorney-General Chambers.

On Thursday, the socialite was charged with three counts of cheating under Section 420 of Penal Code involving RM19 million related to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

He allegedly convinced managing director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli in 2017 that he could “resolve and bury” a MACC investigation on the company over the undersea tunnel project.