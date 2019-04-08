Ex-Datuk Seri slapped with 68 more charges (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman has claimed trial again today, this time to 68 fresh counts of money laundering charges involving a total sum of RM11.4 million.

G. Gnanaraja, who was slapped with three charges last week, was charged under Section 4(1)(b) under the Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds or Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA). It carries a jail term up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five time the amount involved upon conviction.

He was charged at the Jalan Duta sessions court before judge Rozina Ayob.

He appeared calm and composed as the charges were read out to him for almost an hour.

Gnanaraja is said to have ordered for RM11.4 million, believed to be illegal proceeds, to be paid to several companies and individuals from a bank account of a company – Bumi Muhibah Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd.

He was allegedly the director of the company between July 28, 2017 and Jan 18, 2018.

The highest amounts from the sum of RM11. 4 million was allegedly transferred to two parties, RM2.2 million to the Home Ministry on Sept 19, 2017, and RM2.4 million to a company, namely Matthew Ong & Associate on Aug 28, 2017.

The alleged money laundering took place in various banks in Kuala Lumpur between July 2017 and December of last year.

Gnanaraja was allowed bail of RM50,000 in one surety.

He surrendered a land title to the court as a surety.

The fresh charges came after Gnanaraja was arrested again yesterday by the MACC at about 11.40am after being summoned by investigators.

Last Thursday, Gnanaraja claimed trial to three charges of cheating a company director involved in the Penang undersea tunnel project.

He was charged under section 420 of the Penal Code for allegedly cheating Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd executive director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli of RM19 million between July and August 2017, which carries the sentence of maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine and whipping.

He was said to have misled Zarul into believing that he could help him get the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to drop its money laundering investigations against him.

The day before, the Pahang Palace revoked his Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award, which carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title.