Ex-dodgeball coach charged with molesting two male students

PETALING JAYA: A former dodgeball coach pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today on two charges of outraging the modesty of two male students last year.

Terence Ee Soon Lee, 53, was charged with molesting two children aged 11 during the incident at a primary school in Damansara, near here at between 2 pm and 2.30 pm in November and December 2022.

Both the charges were framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of five years in prison or a fine or both if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal offered bail at RM12,000 for both charges with the additional condition that the accused is not allowed harass the victims and prosecution witnesses.

Counsel Datuk Thrichelvam Rasiah who is representing the accused sought bail at RM6,000 after taking into consideration his client did not have enough money to put up the bail after being called by the prosecution at short notice.

“The accused has been terminated of his service as a dodgball coach in the school. He is also the sole breadwinner and has to take care of two young children,” he said. Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah later allowed the accused bail at RM3,500 for both charges with the additional condition sought by the prosecution and set Nov 29 for remention of the case. - Bernama