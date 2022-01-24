Ex-enforcement director remanded a week for alleged bribery

ALOR SETAR: A former government agency enforcement director was remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate investigations into a corruption case involving a RM3.1 million bid to secure a public cleaning works contract.

The remand order was issued by the Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur after an application made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the suspect was remanded in Kuala Lumpur to facilitate investigations on receiving bribes from a contractor via another enforcement officer detained prior to this.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama