Ex-Flom Division Director: I heard Rosmah’s complaints about Rizal’s disciplinary problems

KUALA LUMPUR: Former director of First Lady Of Malaysia (Flom) division, Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod today told the High Court here that she had heard complaints from Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) about Datuk Rizal Mansor’s disciplinary problems.

Siti Azizah, 72, however, said that she had not taken any action against Rizal, but instead had advised him to maintain discipline in accordance with his job as a media officer in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at the time.

“We are adults, when he had disciplinary issues, I advised him (by saying) we are working at the highest office in the country and self-discipline is very important,” she said when cross-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram in Rosmah’s defence trial on the three charges to corruption involving solar hybrid projects worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She said Rizal usually acted without consulting his boss (the then Prime Minister’s press secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Sharifuddin Tengku Ahmad), could hardly be found in his office in Putrajaya and was not really good at writing speech texts.

She said as a media officer, his duty was to defend Rosmah, but he must not work in silos as every political media statement must be approved first by Tengku Sharifuddin so as not to contradict each other.

Siti Azizah also agreed to Sri Ram’s suggestion that despite the disciplinary problems, Rizal was promoted several times as the system allowed him to be promoted automatically.

Sri Ram: Rizal’s contract was extended six times, while he was promoted twice from Grade N48 to GradeN52 and was also conferred a ‘datukship’.

Siti Azizah: I learned about his ‘datukship’ through the newspapers.

Sri Ram then asked if it (promotion) would still be automatic if he was a “useless worker”, to which Siti Azizah disagreed with the classification that Rizal was a “useless worker”.

“I don’t deny that he had performed his duties as a media officer and had created a good rapport with the media which suited his background as a former employee at a local news agency.

“However, he was not able to write good speech texts despite having tried several times. I admit not everyone can write a speech text. I sometimes do it myself or find someone else to do it,” said Siti Azizah, who is the defence’s second and last witness.

Rosmah was initially tried with Rizal who was charged with four counts of soliciting and accepting bribes on her behalf.

However, on Jan 8, 2020, Rizal was acquitted and discharged after the prosecution withdrew all charges against him, after which he became the prosecution’s 21st witness.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set April 5 for both the prosecution and defence submissions after the defence rested its case today.

On Feb 18 last year, Rosmah, 70, was ordered to enter her defence on the three charges after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

She faces one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings’ former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through Rizal, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generator sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

