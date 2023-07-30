Ex-footballer charged with housebreaking, retaining stolen goods

PONTIAN: A former Malaysian Super League footballer pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to several charges involving housebreaking and retaining stolen property.

For the first charge, Mohd Azinee Taib, 33; together with Khairul Akmal Zainol Abidin, 31, and Muhammad Hairul Hafiz Muzaren, 24, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering with the intention to steal the possessions of See Chai Lian at a house in Jalan Cendana 2, Taman Cendana, Benut, here at 1.15 pm on July 3.

They were charged under section 457 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Mohd Azinee, who played for Johor Darul Takzim II and Penang among others, also pleaded not guilty to another charge of breaking into the house of Neo Kong Yiew at Lorong 8, Taman Benut Utama at 12.05 pm on June 8, with two others at large, with the intention of committing theft.

Mohd Azinee also pleaded not guilty to a charge of retaining stolen goods, namely a handphone with a sim card belonging to See Chai Lian, at the Ayer Baloi Fisherman’s jetty, near here, at 4.30 pm on July 3.

Muhammad Hairul, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to the same offence, by retaining among others, a Fossil wallet, two Vietnam Airlines flight tickets in the name of Tree Ching Beng and South Korean currency amounting to 22,000 won.

He is accused of committing the offence along Jalan Batu Pahat-Sanglang near Ayer Baloi here at 1.30 pm on July 3.

The charge is punishable by a maximum of five years jail or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

All three accused were unrepresented, and Magistrate Nur Azzuin Abdul Moati fixed bail at RM5,000 for each offence with one surety after considering their plea for a lower bail amount on the grounds that they had families to support.

She then fixed case mention for Aug 30. - BERNAMA