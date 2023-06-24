Ex-footballer held for trespassing into hotel room

KUALA LUMPUR: A former national football player was arrested after being suspected of trespassing into a hotel room occupied by a woman in Petaling Jaya, near here, on Wednesday.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said his department received a report from a 35-year-old woman who claimed that the man trespassed into her room at about 6.10 pm.

“There was a misunderstanding between them and the woman left the hotel to save herself before lodging a police report at 2.10am on Thursday,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said following the report, police arrested the 49-year-old man at 1pm in Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya, the same day.

He said the suspect was remanded for a day (June 23) to assist the investigation under Section 448 of the Penal Code and thereafter was released on police bail.

He said the investigation found that the woman was staying in the hotel room on business and knew the suspect about a year ago.

Earlier, a post by a man who claimed to be the victim’s husband that the former national football player had trespassed into the hotel room and acted aggressively towards his wife went viral on social media. - Bernama