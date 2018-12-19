Ex Goldman Sachs banker’s extradition case postponed to Jan 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today adjourned hearing of the government’s application to extradite former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng (pix) to the United States to Jan 4 next year, as he was not present in court.

Deputy public prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar told the court that Ng, whose real name is Ng Chong Hwa, 46, and is currently being held at the Sungai Buloh Prison, was not in court due to a ‘misunderstanding’.

Earlier, judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy said the parties could continue with the hearing, but Ng’s lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, insisted for his client to be present.

On Dec 12, the government had filed an application to extradite Ng to the US to face three criminal charges related to 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB).

The application was made by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on behalf of the US government who wanted Ng to be sent back to the US to face the charges at the Eastern District New York Court.

On Nov 1 this year, Ng was detained by the police and was subsequently remanded for 60 days pending hearing of the extradition application.

The High Court here had on Dec 13, dismissed Ng’s application to be released on bail pending the extradition hearing on grounds that there was a possibility that Ng would abscond from the country and the case involved the interest of the public and the country, as well as the fact that the charges against Ng were serious in nature.

Ng, is expected to be charged at 2.30pm today at the sessions court here on two charges under the Capital Market and Services Act 2007, involving 1MDB’s case. — Bernama