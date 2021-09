JOHOR BAHRU: A former civil servant was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here this morning for allegedly falsifying the details of the ownership of his companies to obtain work to supply printer toner involving RM1.03 million.

According to sources, the 35-year-old man was detained at the Johor MACC office at 11.30am today to assist in the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the man, who was then an administrative assistant in the state government office, had allegedly abused his power and position as the secretariat of the quotation committee to award the work to his companies.

The sources said the suspect falsified the ownership details of three companies that he owned from 2016 until 2019 to obtain printer toner supply work worth RM1.03 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher if convicted.

Meanwhile, Johor State MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest. — Bernama