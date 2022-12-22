Ex-headmaster of religious school pleads not guilty to bribery involving more than RM160,000

SHAH ALAM: A former headmaster of a religious school pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to RM164,800 in connection with a project for maintenance and upgrading of buildings and infrastructure for religious schools in Selangor.

Kamaludin Sahlan, 50, made the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the first charge, Kamaludin, who is now with the Education Unit of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, was charged with corruptly soliciting 11 percent of the value of the project from one Romzi Sirok as an incentive for him to help secure the project for the latter.

He was also charged with receiving RM164,800 through his CIMB Islamic account from Romzi as an inducement to help the latter secure the project.

The offences wwre allegedly committed at No. 33, Jalan Duku 5, Taman Seri Medan, Telok Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd Kota Kemuning Branch, Shah Alam between May 2019 and Jan 12 to April 21, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of up to five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Rozilah set bail at RM30,000 with one surety and also ordered Kamaludin to surrender his passport to the court, and also to report himself at the nearest MACC office on the first week of every month.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from MACC, Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman, while Kamaludin was represented by lawyer Mohd Shahrullah Khan Nawab Zadah Khan.

The court set Jan 26 for mention. - Bernama