PUTRAJAYA: The Special Task Force to investigate the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat will be led by former High Court judge Datuk Abd Rahim Uda.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin today said it would also have five other members to assist Abd Rahim.

They are former head of the police legal division Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Noor, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Comm Datuk Zamri Yahya, director of enforcement agency integrity commission Datuk Muhammad Bukhari Ab Hamid, Attorney-General’s Chambers prosecuting division officer Mohd Sophia Zakaria and Police Force Commission (SPP) for the Home Affairs Ministry, Mohd Russiani Idrus.

He said the task force is expected to complete its duty within six months.

“They will start their investigation on how Amri when missing and then on Pastor Koh because of the ongoing court case,” Muhyiddin said.

“Whether it will be open to the public will depend on the task force but usually such probes are held behind closed doors.“

