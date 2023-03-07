Ex-husband remanded for woman’s murder investigation

KOTA BHARU: The ex-husband of a 42-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death at a house in Taman Desa Darul Naim, Pasir Tumboh, has been remanded for seven days.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man, 51, has been detained for the murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect, who tested negative for drugs, will be remanded until this Saturday,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the single mother of three was found dead, with multiple stab wounds, in the living room of a rented house in Taman Desa Darul Naim.

The suspect is believed to have stabbed himself in the incident too as he sustained serious injuries during the 4 am incident.-Bernama