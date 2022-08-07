Ex-IGP marries policewoman

PETALING JAYA: Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is no longer a widower after marrying a policewoman with the rank of DSP.

Hamid, 64, tied the knot with his new wife, DSP Fazreena Abdul Karim, who is attached to the Police Museum (Muzium PDRM), during a ceremony held yesterday, Getaran reports.

Hamid had initially retired in 2016 but later returned to the police force and was subsequently appointed as the IGP on May 4, 2019.

He handed over the top cop post to his successor Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani last year.