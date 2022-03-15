Ex-IGP urged to provide evidence on alleged existence of cartel in police force

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has asked the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) to provide evidence on the alleged existence of a cartel within the police force.

Deputy Home Ministry II Datuk Jonathan Yasin said it would be wise for Abdul Hamid to lodge a report and give the data that he claimed he had, adding that the ministry was prepared to launch an investigation if the allegations turn out to be true.

“We also wonder why no action was taken during his tenure, and made the allegations after he ended his service.

“The allegation could affect the good name of the ministry and all its agencies,“ he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Feb 22, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in a statement said the claims of the existence of a cartel within the police force as alleged by the former IGP could not be verified.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan the conclusion was based on the findings of its investigation of witnesses’ testimonies and documents obtained.

On the stateless children issue or children without identity cards in the country, Jonathan said it was beyond the government’s jurisdiction if the applicants wanted to seek a court order regarding their citizenship status as it was their initiative.

He said the ministry would only process and consider the applications according to existing laws.

The approval for citizenship would depend on the jurisdiction and discretion of the current government, he added.

He said this in reply to the question raised by Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran) who wanted to know the number of stateless children in the country and the measures taken by the government to ensure that these children obtain a court order. - Bernama