Ex-Jasin MP Mohd Said dies

According to his daughter Nur Adawiah, Mohd Said passed away at 8.10pm yesterday at Hospital Malacca.

MALACCA: Former Jasin Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Said Yusof has died at the age of 70.

According to his daughter Nur Adawiah, Mohd Said passed away at 8.10pm yesterday at Hospital Malacca.

“He was suffering from diseases like heart problems and diabetes and had been frequently admitted to hospital since last December,” she added.

She said her father would be buried at the Padang Temu Muslim cemetery here at 11am today.

He leaves behind a wife, Datin Rozana Samsudin, 66, three children and six grandchildren.

Mohd Said was the Jasin MP from 2004 to 2008 and also served as chairman of the Malaysian History and Patriotism Research Institute (IKSEP), now known as Tun Perak Institute.

Meanwhile, Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, in a Facebook post, conveyed his condolences to the family of Mohd Said. - Bernama