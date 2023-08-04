Ex-JKR engineer charged again for soliciting bribes

KUALA LUMPUR: A former Public Works Department (JKR) engineer was charged again at the Sessions Court here today for soliciting bribes for proposing a consultant company to be appointed as a subcontract consultant of a slope management project.

Izwan Mashuri, 40, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Suzana Hussin.

According to the charge, Izwan had asked for graft for himself which is 40 per cent of the profit from slope work for Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd from the owner consultant company.

It is as payment for the accused himself for proposing the consultant company to Pintas Utama to be appointed as a subcontract consultant for slope maintenance at federal and state roads in Peninsula Malaysia under a long-term contract starting from 2017.

The offence was allegedly committed at a food stall in Jalan Berjasa here around November 2020, under Section 16 (a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24 of the same act.

The section provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Suzana allowed the accused to use the previous bail of RM53,000 with the additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest MACC office every month until the case is completed and set mention of the case on May 23.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin while the accused was represented by lawyer Faida Mohd Rashidee.

On Feb 17, Izwan was charged in three Sessions Courts here on 11 charges of money laundering and two charges of cheating and accepting bribes involving a total of RM131,600. - Bernama