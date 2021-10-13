Ex-Johor MB Osman Sapian suffers mild stroke

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix) was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here last night after suffering a mild stroke.

His son, Nornekman, said Osman, who is Kempas assemblyman, was rushed to the hospital at about 10pm yesterday.

“Alhamdulillah, my father’s condition is more stable now. A while ago, he started talking and answering phone calls,” he told Bernama when contacted while adding that Osman, 70, is in the process of being transferred to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Senator Md Nasir Hashim said he received the news in Dewan Negara today and it came as a shock, while Permas assemblyman, Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh said he plans to visit Osman in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Osman, who is also Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief, was appointed Johor’s 16th Menteri Besar after the 2018 general election, serving from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019. — Bernama