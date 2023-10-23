Ex-judges, lawyers to be roped in for mediation process: Azalina

PUTRAJAYA: The services of former judges and lawyers are needed to be appointed to conduct the mediation process in the Legal Aid Department (JBG), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“They have the experience and expertise in law needed to act as intermediaries in the effort to assist the disputing parties to reach an agreement without the cases being brought to court,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after launching eKlinik Guaman 6G JBG here today, Azalina said that JBG would also get the services of lawyers and non-governmental organisation (NGO) legal practitioners to act as mediators, subject to cases that need to be handled.

“These appointments are made to strengthen mediation services in promoting the resolution of cases out of court,“ she said, adding that appointing mediators was under the purview of the JBG director-general.

Azalina said mediation sessions can be conducted not only physically but also via online to facilitate the public, as well as reduce transportation costs for the parties involved.

It is also to ensure communities in rural areas, such as Sabah and Sarawak, can access legal aid services, she said.

In addition, Azalina pointed out that JBG handles a significant number of syariah cases, leading to the perception that the department focuses primarily on such cases.

Following this, she proposed that syariah cases, especially those involving family disputes, be resolved through mediation sessions as this would allow JBG to focus on resolving civil and criminal cases.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Azalina said the eKlinik 6G system has been developed to allow organisations to apply for legal clinics and legal literacy programmes offered by JBG at their chosen location.

The services provided include applications for criminal, civil, syariah, mediation, legal advisory, and legal representation, referred to as “6G.” - Bernama