Ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli not ruling out prospect of joining political party

TASEK GELUGOR: Former chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad has not ruled out the possibility of joining a political party.

“I myself will announce it if I have joined any political party. There is no need to be evasive,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after presenting a donation of 1,500 kg of cencaru fish to the public at Pokok Sena here today.

In the meantime, Dzulkifli said he would continue his welfare work in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency, which is his hometown.

“Even if I do not join a political party, I will continue with the welfare programmes according to my ability to help citizens and villagers,“ he said.

At the ceremony, he also launched the Tan Sri Dzulkifli Office volunteer squad consisting of youths aged 18 to 40 to help the community in Tasek Gelugor in various aspects including manpower. - Bernama