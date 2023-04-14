Ex-managing, executive directors detained in massage parlour embezzlement case

PUTRAJAYA: The former managing director and former executive director of a prominent massage parlour company have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of embezzling the company’s funds amounting to millions of ringgit.

A source said the two men, aged 50 and 55, were the main suspects in a case of fund embezzlement in connection with the purchase of massage oil estimated at RM9 million.

They were detained at 9 pm at the MACC headquarters here yesterday when they turned up to give their statements.

The suspects allegedly misappropriated the money by purchasing massage oil at a higher price than the market price through a supplier company believed to be a proxy, causing the company to suffer an estimated loss of RM1.8 million, said the source.

The suspects are being remanded starting today until April 17 after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today, it added.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, three women were remanded for five days until April 17 to assist in investigations in connection with the case.

The women are in their 50s, two of them are directors of a massage oil supplier company, while the other is the wife of the former managing director of the massage parlour company involved. - Bernama