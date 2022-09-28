Ex-MB Khir Toyo on Sungai Besar candidates list: Report

PETALING JAYA: Former Selangor menteri besar Dr Khir Toyo, who served time for power abuse, is reportedly eyeing a political comeback with a possible nomination backed by the Sungai Besar Umno division.

Online portal Free Malaysia Today quoted Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos as saying that Khir’s name is listed among 40 candidates up for consideration to be fielded by BN in the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat or its two state seats, Sungai Panjang and Sekinchan.

“My division submitted the most names as potential candidates for the state and parliamentary seats.

“I am open to anyone wishing to stand. They just need to be mentally and physically fit as well as financially stable.

“This included Khir Toyo. Everyone is eligible,” he told FMT.

The three-term Sungai Panjang assemblyman was sentenced to 12 months’ jail in 2015 for abuse of power when he was the Selangor menteri besar. He was charged with having used his position to buy two plots of land and a bungalow worth RM3.5 million in 2007.

He served six months of his sentence at the Kajang prison after which he was released on parole.