JOHOR BAHRU: A civil servant, who is formerly a senior officer at the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) was released on bail today after a six-day remand to facilitate the investigation on a corruption case when he was at the local authority (PBT).

The release order was issued by Magistrate Normadiana Mamat with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) bail of RM50,000 without deposit in one surety.

The man, however, was ordered to report himself at the closest MACC office each month.

Prior to this, the 60-year-old man was remanded three days from Aug 11 to 13 before the remand was extended by three more days until today.

The man was detained by the MACC on Aug 10 on suspicion of having accepted bribes from contractors when serving at the MBIP.

The case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama