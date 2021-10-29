Ex-MBSB VP fined RM22,000 for not reporting graft

KUALA LUMPUR: A former vice-president of Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) was fined RM22,000 in lieu of six months jail by the Sessions Court here today for failing to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) a RM3,000 bribe she received five years ago.

Judge Rozina Ayob passed the sentence on Norhayati Mohd Daud, 61, after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Norhayati, who was VP of MBSB’s corporate recovery and project rehabilitation division, was given a bribe amounting to RM3,000 through a Malaysia Banking Berhad account belonging to Residenmas Development Sdn Bhd (RDSB) director, Mohd Noor Siden, 59, because the accused proposed to the MBSB board of directors to approve an application to convert the financial guarantee amounting to RM60 million to a bridging loan (short-term loan) amounting to RM10 million to RDSB.

Therefore, the accused was charged with violating the provisions of the MACC Act 2009 for not reporting the bribery offence to the MACC.

The act was allegedly committed at Maybank Berhad at Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, here, on Feb 3, 2016. Norhayati paid the fine.- Bernama