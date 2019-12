KUALA LUMPUR: A former Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy director claimed trial today to three counts of bribery amounting to RM87,000.

Mohd Iskandar King claimed trial before Judge Azura Alwi to one charge under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MAAC) Act 2009 and two counts under Section 165 of the Penal Code

In his first charge, Iskandar is accused of accepting RM50,000 from Mohd Azuzi Mohamed Kamil who is a director of Golden Ventures Sdn Bhd and a consultant for OCK Setia Engineering Sdn Bhd, as a payoff to help secure a contract under the Universal Provisions Service project.

In the following charge, Iskandar is accused of receiving a cheque from Azuzi worth RM18,500 which was deposited into his wife’s account at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort on June 23, 2015.

He was also charged with receiving a CIMB cheque in his name worth RM18,500 from Azuzi at the same date and location.

The charge under Section 16 (a)(B) of the MACC Act is punishable Under Section 24 of the same Act and carries the sentence of imprisonment up to 20 years and fine not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The charges under section 165 of the Penal Code carries the punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or fine or with both upon conviction.

Iskandar was represented by lawyer R Sivahnanthan while the case was prosecuted by Siti Norhafizan Zakaria.

Judge Azura set bail of RM20,000 for all charges and ordered Mohd Iskandar to surrender his passport to the court. Jan 16 was set for case mention.