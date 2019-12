KUALA LUMPUR: A former Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy director is expected to be charged with corruption at the sessions court here tomorrow morning.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said that it had obtained consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge former MCMC deputy director Mohd Iskandar King.

Iskandar will face three counts of charges for graft under laws of the MACC Act. It is believed that the 42-year-old ex-official will face the charges for allegedly taking bribes amounting to more than RM250,000 involving the Universal Provisions Service (UPS) project since 2014.

It was reported that in January this year, he was nabbed in a sting by the MACC after he demanded for more bribes from a contractor undertaking the project by claiming he had helped in securing the multi-million ringgit contract for him.

Iskandar was held at a shopping mall in Putrajaya moments after he allegedly received RM50,000 in bribes.

The MACC also arrested another man at the same time in relation to the case. Both suspects were remanded for four days for further investigations.