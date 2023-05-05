Ex-MEIO DG Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid dies

KUALA LUMPUR: The former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid has died of cancer at her residence at Desa Putra, Putrajaya at 1.22 pm today.

News of her demise was announced by lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz who represented her in the court case on criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving USD12.1 million (RM50.4 million).

He said Hasanah who passed away aged 66, was prayed and bathed at Surau Al Ikhwan in Desa Pinggiran Putra at 3 pm.

“Allahyarhamah will be buried in Kampung Limau Manis Muslim cemetery in Putrajaya after Asar prayers,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Mohd Khairul, she was calm and brave in facing her illness.

On August 9 last year, the High Court acquitted and discharged Hasanah of the CBT charge amounting to USD12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Malaysian government, four years earlier. - Bernama