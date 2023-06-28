Ex-MIC vice-president Sivaraj quits party

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivaraj yesterday announced his resignation from the party with immediate effect.

In a letter to MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran, Sivaraj said he took this step because he wanted to implement his duties as a senator and Indian community leader without restrictions from any quarters, especially the party leadership.

“I believe I have given my full attention and commitment to the party’s struggle since joining it almost 20 years ago.

“I personally feel that this decision is the best for me and most significant for the party for now,” the Taman Bukit Kuchai Baru MIC branch chief said.

Sivaraj, who said he made the decision with a heavy heart, confirmed the authenticity of the letter when contacted by Bernama.

Sivaraj, 47, was appointed as a member of the MIC Central Working Committee after losing in the 2021 party elections but was stripped of the post on May 11 this year. -Bernama