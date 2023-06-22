Ex-military man fined RM 20,000 for shooting neighbour’s cat with air rifle

MELAKA: An ex-military personnel was fined RM20,000 by the Air Keroh Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to shooting a neighbour’s cat with an air rifle last year.

The accused, Aziz Tambi, 63, who was earlier charged with animal cruelty, which is causing undue suffering to a cat belonging to Amran Majid, 45, by shooting it with an air rifle.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Lorong Mat Lajis, Bukit Rambai in Melaka Tengah at about 2.30 pm on June 18 2022.

He was charged under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) which carries a minimum fine of RM20,000 and a maximum of RM100,000 or three years’ imprisonment or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin asked for the appropriate punishment to be imposed on the accused to teach the community not to take hasty actions.

Lawyer Ishak Mohd Kari who represented the accused, however, appealed for a light sentence on the grounds that the accused had served the country and received a medal of appreciation and that the action was taken because he had been patient with his neighbours for a long time.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam then fined Aziz RM20,000 or six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.-Bernama