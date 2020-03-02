Ex-minister confirms testing negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A former minister said to have been exposed to a Covid-19 positive patient confirmed today that he has tested negative to the disease.

The ex-minister from Bersatu said he is under quarantine at home in compliance with the standard operating procedure in the management of Covid-19 by the Health Ministry.

“Screened alright, tested negative, but self-quarantined at home,” he said in a brief reply to Bernama over WhatsApp.

“I’m well, Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God),” the MP said.

News has been circulating on social media since yesterday of a former minister and a former deputy minister having been in close contact with the Covid-19 positive case No. 26 and also having been in direct contact with other people, including media practitioners, raising concern that they may have to undergo health screening.

Meanwhile, the ex-deputy minister said he had undergone a health inspection.

“I underwent a check today at Sungai Buloh Hospital. The result will be known tomorrow,” he said when responding to a WhatsApp message enquiring about his health.

The ex-minister and ex-deputy minister are said to have attended an appreciation event for them at a hotel in the federal capital last Thursday that was also attended by a member of the UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) board of directors who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, UDA announced that the individual is now under quarantine at a government hospital. - Bernama