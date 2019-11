KUALA LUMPUR: A former minister and two ex-deputy ministers received funds that were supposed to be channelled to the Indian community, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy told the Dewan Rakyat today.

However, he did not name the three individuals who allegedly obtained the funds from the Socio-Economic Development Unit for the Indian Community (Sedic).

“Yes, there is a basis in the complaints received especially on the allocation which did not reach the target group during the previous administration. There was wrongdoing in the distribution of funds, where part of the money was channelled directly to a former minister and two former deputy ministers,” he said during the question time.

Waythamoorthy also confirmed that nothing was channelled to MIC.

He was referring to the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report stating that millions of ringgit channelled by Sedic to hundreds of NGOs for the benefit of Indians had been abused.

Sedic was an agency formed by the Barisan Nasional government to provide grants and aid to NGOs conducting programmes for the Indian community.

Sedic was rebranded as the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) after Pakatan Harapan took power.

“The matter is still under investigation by MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),” Waythamoorthy added.

He was responding to R. S. N. Rayer (DAP-Jelutong) who asked if part of the funds was given directly to MIC, instead of the targeted group.

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (BN-Tapah) then interjected and slammed Rayer for making the accusation.