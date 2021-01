SHAH ALAM: A former senior principal assistant secretary of a ministry pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here, today to two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM100,000 in connection with the issuance of a tender for biofertiliser supply and delivery to a company, last year.

Shahrulzaman Jaafar, 43, who was then attached at the Agriculture and Agro-based Ministry (MOA), made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Rihaida Rafie.

According to the first charge, Shahrulzaman, who is currently suspended from his duty, is accused of accepting bribes amounting to RM70,000 from Hazrul Hisyam Hassan, 46.

It was an inducement for helping Hazrul Hisyam secure a tender to supply and deliver biofertiliser under the Production Incentive Scheme to KIIK Resources Sdn Bhd totalling RM37,478,572.55 by the roadside near Serdang Hospital between 11 am and 12 noon on May 12, 2020 .

For the second charge, Shahrulzaman was alleged to have accepted bribes amounting to RM30,000 from the same individual in front of a mini market in Taman D’Alpinia, Puchong between 1 pm and 2 pm on Sept 21, 2020 in exchange for helping the man get the same tender.

Both offences are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years or fine not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Earlier, MACC deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong offered a bail of RM10,000 in one surety for both charges, which was agreed by the accused, represented by lawyer Azizul Shariman Mat Yusoff.

Rihaida then allowed the accused a bail of RM10,000 in one surety for both charges and set Jan 27 for re-mention.

On Jan 12, Shahrulzaman pleaded not guilty to three counts of soliciting and accepting bribes in connection with the issuance of the same tender in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court. -Bernama