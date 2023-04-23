Ex-newscaster Ramly Abu Bakar dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramly Abu Bakar (pix), a popular newscaster and voice-over artist of the 70s and 80s, died in Rawang near here early today. He was 78.

Celebrity Darling Ngasri shared news of his passing on her Facebook after being informed of the matter by Ramly’s eldest daughter.

“He died at about 2.30 am at his daughter’s house in Kundang, Rawang. The funeral prayers will be held at Nurul Yakin Mosque in Kampung Permata Kundang after Zohor prayers today,” according to the post.

However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Dubbed ‘the man with a golden voice’, Ramly worked as a news anchor for Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) in the early 1970s and was also known for his role as an emcee and voice-over for radio and television advertisements, including the then Dunhill commercial for tobacco products.

Ramly played the role of a news anchor when he co-starred with the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee in the film ‘Gagak Hitam’ and also starred in the 1977 film ‘Menanti Hari Esok’, which the late Tan Sri Jins Shamsudin directed and acted in. - Bernama