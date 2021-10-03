EX-NSC director-general found dead at home

KUALA LUMPUR: Former director-general of the National Sports Council Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong was found dead at his house in Pandan Indah here today.

Zolkples, a 62-year-old bachelor, is believed to have died of natural causes.

His body was recovered by police at about 9am today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police were contacted by the ex-NSC head’s former personal assistant after she was unable to reach the deceased since Saturday night.

He said according to his family, Zolkples had undergone heart surgery about 10 years ago and never sought further treatment.

“Zolkples had also taken a Covid-19 swab test on Friday and the result was negative,“ Mohamad Farouk said.

He said the man lived alone at a double-storey terrace house and checks by police showed that there was no foul play in his death.

Mohamad Farouk said the case is classified as sudden death.

Zolkples’s remains are expected to be laid to rest at Kampung Sura, Dungun, Terengganu.