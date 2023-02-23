Ex-Padang Serai MP ordered to pay RM150,000 in damages for defaming couple

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today ordered former Padang Serai MP N. Gobalakrishnan to pay RM150,000 in damages to a couple over defamatory WhatsApp messages involving allegations of them cheating several businessmen.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Raja Mohzan made the ruling after allowing the couple’s suit against the defendant (Gobalakrishnan) .

When confirming the matter, the couple’s counsel Rueben Mathiavaranam said the judge also ordered the defendant (Gobalakrishnan) to pay RM40,000 in costs to S. Selvakumar, who is a captain with Malaysia Airlines and his wife R. Indrani, who was the former treasurer of PKR Sungai Siput branch.

Rueben said the judge in his judgment ruled that the three impugned publications made by the defendant via WhatsApp on June 4 2019 were defamatory against his clients.

“The court also rejected Gobalakrishnan’s counterclaim against Indrani due to lack of evidence,” said Rueben.

In their statement of claim filed on Nov 7, 2019, the couple among others, sought general damages, an injunction to restrain the defendant from further writing or publishing the impugned words, interest on damages, costs and other reliefs deemed fit by the court. - Bernama