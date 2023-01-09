Ex-PAS, Bersatu leaders and 200 members to join Amanah

JOHOR BAHRU: Two former key leaders of PAS and Bersatu along with over 200 other party members will join Parti Amanah, said Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan (pix).

He said a ceremony to hand over Amanah membership application forms by former Johor state government executive council (exco) member and former state assemblyman together with 200 members will be held at Sungai Abong Muar tomorrow and Taman Rekreasi Uda Utama, Perling on Sunday.

“The decision by these leaders to join Amanah is a clear sign of acceptance of the party’s struggle which carries the spirit of RAHMAH as embodied by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“We are also confident that this entry shows that the people are satisfied with the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government,“ he said in a statement today.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Johor Pakatan Harapan deputy chairman, said the membership forms would be handed over to Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu during the two ceramah sessions at the respective locations.

However, he did not mention the names of the two leaders. -Bernama