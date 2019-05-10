Ex-Perhilitan officer fails to strike out false claims conviction

KUANTAN: A former Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) officer here failed to set aside his four-year jail sentence and RM117,000 fine for submitting false claims six years ago.

The High Court here dismissed Abu Zahrim Ismail’s appeal against the conviction and sentence imposed by the sessions court here on Aug 27 last year, and ordered him to serve his prison sentence from today.

Judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab Aziz said the accused’s appeal lacked enough merit to set aside the sentence.

“In this case, the court finds that payment had been made, but the supply (of goods) not received.

“The accused is an individual that played an important role by giving out the order, approving the application and continuing with payment,” Zainal Azman said.

Zainal Azman also asked Abu Zahrim’s counsel, Datuk Hanif Hassan to put in a formal application for a stay of the sentence after the court was told his client would be appealing today’s ruling.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), represented by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry appeared for the prosecution.

On Aug 27 last year, Sessions Court judge Dazuki Ali ruled that Abu Zahrim was guilty of submitting false claims over the purchase of 28 units of Deuter 75 litre bags, and 60 units of Dry Pack 30-litre bags.

He was accused of deceiving his director-general over the supply of the backpacks worth RM23,400, using the company name Baraplas Kreatif Enterprise at the Taman Negara Perhilitan Enforcement Office in Jerantut on Nov 28, 2013.

Abu Zahrim was charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, and sentenced under Section 24 of the same Act that carries a maximum 20 years’ imprisonment and RM10,000 fine or a fine of five times the amount of corruption, upon conviction. - Bernama