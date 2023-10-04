Ex-Perlis MB charged with submitting false claims of more than RM1.18m

KANGAR: Former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man was today charged in the Sessions Court here with five counts of submitting false claims of more than RM1.18 million between 2013 and 2017.

Azlan, 64, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

According to the charge sheet, Azlan, in his capacity as the then Perlis Menteri Besar, allegedly used several documents containing false particulars to make claims for overseas holiday in London when there was no such trip.

The documents included invoices and quotations for return air tickets and hotel accommodation issued by Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, and Perlis state government order form AM 75E which were allegedly used for making claims for air tickets, hotel accommodation and transport.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, Kompleks Dewan Undangan Negeri, Persiaran Wawasan here between December 2013 and December 2017.

He was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and is liable to be punished under Section 24(2) of the same act.

On conviction, the section provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the false claims involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Norsalha granted Azlan bail of RM50,000 in one surety for all the charges and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Azlan was represented by Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid while the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib.

Ahmad Akram asked the court to fix mention of the case within the next one month, saying Azlan was expected to be slapped with five charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 in a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday.

He also suggested that the case at the Kangar Sessions Court be transferred to Kuala Lumpur to facilitate the trial process for both cases involving Azlan.

The court then fixed May 12 for mention.

Azlan was the Pauh state assemblyman from 2013 to 2018, before winning the Bintong state seat in 2018. He failed to defend the seat in the last general election in 2022.

Azlan served as the Perlis Menteri Besar from 2013 to 2022. - Bernama