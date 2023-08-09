Ex-Permatang Pasir assemblyman gets DNAA over outraging modesty charge

SHAH ALAM: The Magistrate’s Court granted former Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) over a charge of outraging the modesty of a female salesperson, two years ago.

Surya Putra Mohamed Taulan, representing Muhammad Faiz, 46, said Magistrate Mohamad Suffian Jaafar granted him the DNAA after the prosecution informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chamber had received their representation.

“Today, the representation has been received by the prosecution and they requested the court for our client to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal. We have filed representations twice with the latest one on Aug 16,” he told Bernama.

He mentioned that the case was still at the management stage, and the trial had not yet commenced.

Duringyesterday’s proceeding, the prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Zahida Zakaria.

DNAA means that the accused is discharged from the current charges but can be hauled back to court for the same charges.

On June 9, 2021, Muhammad Faiz pleaded not guilty to the charge of using criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of the 31-year-old woman in a car travelling from Sunway Pyramid shopping mall to Subang Jaya between 9.45pm and 11.30pm on March 8, 2021.

The Parti Amanah Negara central committee member was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine and whipping upon conviction. - Bernama