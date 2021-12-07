Ex-PM to know fate tomorrow, bid to adduce new evidence dismissed

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal is set to deliver its verdict tomorrow on Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) appeal to quash his conviction and sentencing in the RM42 million SRC International case, Malaysiakini reports.

In a unanimous decision today, the three-person bench chaired by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil dismissed the former prime minister’s application to adduce fresh evidence in the appeal.

The other members of the bench were Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera.

The court will proceed with announcing its decision on Najib’s appeal at 9am tomorrow.