KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained four men including a former policeman for extortion and involvement with underworld gangs.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said police were alerted about the case when a 27-year-old sand lorry driver lodged a complaint that a co-worker was nabbed by a group of men in Banting on May 17.

“The complainant went to the location and met the men. One of them named Abang Long Balang introduced himself as the group leader. The man threatened the complainant and asked for a monthly fee as their protection money.

“The complainant was then taken in a four-wheel-drive (4WD) to meet another man called Lan Taro who demanded RM18,000 monthly. The gang threatened that they would burn and damage the lorry if the complainant refused to pay,” Fadzil said when contacted, here today.

He said following the police report, police on May 25 detained four men aged between 32 and 42 at separate locations in Banting.

“The main culprit, Abang Long Balang was an ex-cop who was fired from his job. The other man named Lan Taro was also nabbed,” added Fadzil.

The suspects also admitted their involvement in Gang 77 and Gang 30 during interrogation. He said more suspects are being sought by the police.