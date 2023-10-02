Ex-prisoner nabbed after robbing four convenience stores

PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said an ex-prisoner was rearrested after robbing four convenience stores using an air gun.

He said the 30-year-old suspect would enter the convenience stores on the pretext of purchasing items before whipping out an air gun to rob the outlets.

He said the suspect was successfully arrested by a police team from the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) on Feb 3 at 10 am, and the cops also seized a Yamaha Y16ZR motorcycle in addition to several identity cards, driving licences and ATM cards belonging to other individuals.

“Also seized was a revolver-type pistol believed to have been purchased online by the suspect,“ he said in a press conference at the Petaling Jaya IPD here today.

According to Mohamad Fakhrudin, records show that the suspect was released from prison in January last year for robbery, and is believed to be active again last month by targeting convenience stores, with the proceeds of the robbery used by the suspect to buy motorcycle parts.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fakhrudin said that with the arrest of the suspect, who had a criminal and drug record, the police have successfully solved four cases of convenience store robberies in the district.

In addition, he said the police have successfully solved four cases of vehicle theft in the Petaling Jaya district by arresting three local men earlier this month. - Bernama