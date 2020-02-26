Ex-S’wak PKR trio feel vindicated by Dr Mahathir’s national govt formula

KUCHING: Three MPs from Sarawak who were recently sacked by PKR welcome Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s formula of national government which is inclusive and non-partisan.

In a joint statement today, Baru Bian (pix), the MP for Selangau; Ali Biju (Saratok); and Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) said they were vindicated by Dr Mahathir’s statement, which reinforced their stance that reconciliation and healing were paramount.

“We reiterate our fullest support for this old wise man to lead the nation as our economy is getting battered by global issues, and now our country’s political impasse. He has the experience and had saved our country from global financial crisis once before,” they said.

According to them, while the numbers game over the past few days had put a strain on everyone and unnecessarily stressed the nation, they welcomed Dr Mahathir’s formula for the country’s new direction.

“The best and wisest way forward is to rise up from this quagmire of instability and build bridges across all sides. Reconciliation is not just a fine word but real action that we must all take in order to bring healing to this nation now,” they added. - Bernama