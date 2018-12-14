Ex-Sabah Umno leaders can taint Pakatan, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) progress in transforming Malaysia from its corrupt past will be affected if the ruling coalition were to absorb the four Umno Members of Parliament, two Senators and nine state assembly representatives as well as division heads who left their party, Lim Kit Siang said today.

All the gains in anti-corruption efforts would be undermined if the political leadership fails to show commitment to the objective to transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy to a leading nation in integrity, the DAP adviser said at the Amanah National Congress today.

“The most important question is not about Umno, but about PH, whether it has lost its commitment to fight corruption and all forms of abuses of power,” Lim said.

“For this reason, the PH leadership must set the New Malaysia example to show that its commitment to the objective to transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy to a leading nation in integrity is undiminished seven months after the historic 14th General Election decision on May 9, 2018.”

The DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri said recently, Qatar’s third Sheikh Tamin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award was held in Malaysia with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its guest of honour.

This was in total contrast to the three-day 16th International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) in Putrajaya in September 2015 – when one international speaker after another hauled Malaysia over the coals for the 1MDB scandal, he said.