Ex-sales exec pleads not guilty to swindling more than RM23,000 of company’s funds

BUTTERWORTH: A former sales executive pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing criminal breach of trust against his employer amounting to RM23,407.40 earlier this year.

R. Sutharshanan, 37, from Taman Tompoi Utama, Johor Bahru, entered the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus.

Sutharshanan was charged with committing the CBT offence in Seberang Perai Tengah, from Feb 17, 2022 until Aug 2022 when he was employed as a sales executive at Syarikat Cap Keluarga Sales and Services Sdn Bhd.

He was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 14 years, whipping and fine, if convicted.

Norhayati allowed Sutharshanan, who was represented by counsel Hari Prassaad Rao, bail at RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 31 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama